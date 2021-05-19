The Tri-City Dust Devils (4-10) broke a 9 game skid with a 6-3 win Wednesday night against the Eugene Emeralds (9-5).
"It's a trap a little bit to start chasing wins," said Tri-City Manager Andy Schatzley. "The bottom line for me is just about every team is going to have a 3-[9] stretch at some point in a 120 game season. For us, we're unfortunate it's a bit more glaring right out of the gate."
In the opening weeks, the Dust Devils had three injuries and three players get promoted in the Angels affiliate program. That left the High A Dust Devils with new players stepping up and players stepping in to new roles.
"As our brand of baseball stabilizes and as our roster stabilizes a little bit," said Schatzley, "the record will take care of itself."
After being held scoreless in game one of the six game series on Tuesday, the Dust Devils got the bats going in the 5th inning Wednesday night.
"Hitting's contagious," said Brendon Davis. "We all know that. It just starts with one. Once one guy gets on, once one run scores, it's just a snowball effect from there."
Livan Soto got things going with a two RBI double to center field. Brendon Davis cleaned things up with a three RBI home run for his second of the season.
Harrison Wenson homered in the bottom of the sixth on the way to a 6-3 win -- Breaking a 9 game losing streak.
"It feel amazing," said Davis about getting the win. "It was a long streak, but it happens to every team."
The Dust Devils have struggled on the mound -- The squad has the highest walk count in the entire Minor League system. Robinson Pina held down the fort for Tri-City. The right handed pitcher from San Cristobal, Dominican pitched 5 scoreless innings before giving up a run in the 6th and retiring.
"In [my] first two starts, [I] wasn't able to finish," said Pina. "[I am] very happy with the work [I have] put in and the outcome of the work today, but [I'm] not going to stop there."
Tyler Smith same in for 2.1 innings of relief while Zac Kristofak came in for the save, pitching 1.2 innings and recording four strikeouts.
There were 781 fans in attendance at Gesa Stadium. The series is now tied 1-1 with game three Thursday at 6:30 at Gesa.
