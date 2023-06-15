One family is getting to know the Tri-Cities after three brothers donned Dust Devils uniform.
The last name Dana has been a common sight on the back of Dust Devils jerseys over the past few years.
Cullen Dana was a member of the team when they were affiliated with the Padres in 2019.
Now his younger brothers Casey and Caden are also playing for Tri-City.
"The fact that we are in this position already is a blessing of itself but the fact that I get to see him everyday, it's fantastic," said Casey.
Caden agreed noting, "It's the longest season I've ever had, for both of us, and having him by my side everyday is something that I'm blessed to have and definitely making the season go by faster and more comfortably."
The brothers grew up in Montgomery, NY as fans of the Boston Red Sox thanks to their grandparents.
Cullen was drafted in 2018 by the Padres. Casey and Caden in 2022 by the Angels.
Last year, Cullen was released by the Padres, so he is now helping his younger brothers.
"Fight hard to move up," said to Caden. "Fight hard to stay healthy and that was his lesson when we talked about it."
Casey added, "He just gave us like what to look forward to in this longest season that we're about to endure in our lives. Take it day by day, pitch by pitch."
The two did say that Cullen warned them about the heat in July and August, and that Gesa Stadium was a pitcher's park.
For the Danas, of course the goal is to get to the majors at some point, but what about this year.
"I'm not one to look too far ahead," noted Caden. "I know you have to love the ride more than the destination."
Casey said, "Only thing I'm focused on right now is winning the first half. We're one game back right now so that's the only goal I have. Whatever it takes to help my team win I'm going to do it."
Caden is coming off a professional high 11 strikeout performance against Everett on Tuesday.
The Dust Devils are at home against the Aquasox the rest of the week.