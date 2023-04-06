The Tri-City Dust Devils got their season off to a great start beating Hillsboro 9-2 on Opening Day.
But it's a long season and for teams in the minors, the players are often balancing helping the team win while also working on things to see if they can get promoted.
"Play right," says Infielder Osmy Gregorio. "It's the preparation everyday. It's working hard everyday for you to advance to the next level."
Opening Day starting pitcher John Swanda agreed and said it's also about growing.
"I've added some new pitches into the arsenal this year, so it's understanding how to use those against certain hitters. Ultimately, make a run at this thing."
Still, there are hopes that this team can improve on last year's record of 58-71.
Which is just one of the focuses for the coaching staff according to manager "Cactus" Jack Howell.
"The guys that were here the full time are on a mission to now get their stuff together and get ready to go to that next level. What I say is a great combination is we have some 'veteran guys' that have been here and some young guys that this is a big jump for them."
He added that it's his job to get these players to Double-A and he feels proud when that happens.
Outfielder D'Shawn Knowles is hoping it happens for him, but for now, "We got a lot of energy, so I feel like we can win a championship. This year we can bring a championship to the Tri-Cities."
The Dust Devils host the Hops for three and then hit the road to Vancouver next week.