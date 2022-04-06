The Tri-City Dust Devils welcomed in season ticket holders Wednesday night as they held their first local practice of the season.
The team will have a new manager in "Cactus" Jack Howell who played with the Angels for most of his major league career who is impressed by his team.
"The pitching and defense were really impressive in spring training. I didn't have all the guys I have now but I had a group of them during the 10-12 games we played in spring. I was really impressed with the relentless attack of the zone and our defense was impeccable."
Howell got his nickname as a player because he was from Tucson. It was joked that there are a lot of cactuses there.
The team will start the season with two of the Angels' top 7 prospects in Kyren Paris and Jordyn Adams according to the list at MLB.com.
There is also a new organizational philosophy according to Howell.
"I try to keep it fun for the guys, keep it real. There's a lot of mental skills. Joe [Maddon] is really big on mental stuff so I'm always trying to impart on them little bits and pieces of the mental portion of it. The relentless attention to detail and fundamentals is key at this level."
For the first time ever ... the Dust Devils will play games in April and fans who attend will notice new infield grass ... expanded concession options ... and many other changes at Gesa Stadium.
You can check out all things Dust Devils at DustDevilsBaseball.com.