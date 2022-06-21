The American Power Boat Association, or APBA, schedule is in full force entering the summer.
The next big event in the Northwest is the 2022 Richland Regatta which is June 25-27 on the Columbia River at Howard Amon Park.
A growing number of drivers on the lower circuits, hoping to get a shot at the unlimiteds, are young women.
13-year-old Katie Brown's father and uncle raced in the highest levels of the sport, so it's in her blood.
"Doing this with my dad is awesome. My family being here to support me. The whole race community is all one big family right now so it's great. I like it a lot."
Brown started in the outboard motor classifications before moving to inboards.
19-year-old Marissa Bartels is a little farther along in her career, but just as hungry.
"We've been around racing since I was a baby so there was really no way of getting out of it because once you're in, you're with your family. I think it's the people, the energy and the adrenalin. It keeps you going."
Both are hopeful to be in Richland this weekend and make a lot of noise on the river, and not just with their powerful engines.
You can watch the action from 2-5 p.m. on SWX Friday, Saturday and Sunday. It will also stream on our website.
You can also catch a special broadcast on NBC Right Now from 3-5 on Saturday.