The First Tee program of Central Washington starts their 15th year on Monday.
Executive and Program Director Mollie Thola says they hope to help young kids grow, on the course and in life, through lessons about various important skills.
"We work on getting kids focused on their goals and dreams and how to get there using golf as a delivery."
A couple of the First Tee graduates in Yakima were able to compete at Pebble Beach in a pro-am a few years ago.
Thola says the program is always looking for volunteers to help work with the kids, whom she called special.
"I don't have one kid that hasn't really grown from this program. Many of them have grown from hanging on their mom and dad's legs the first day, when I first met them, to they're helping me coach now."
There are First Tee programs in Toppenish and at Suntides in Yakima along with their home at the Sozo Sports Complex.
You can find out more by going to FirstTeeCentralWashington.org.