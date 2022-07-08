The Greater Richland 12U All-Star Little League team is heading to state next week.
Representing District 12, the 12U team will face their toughest competition of the summer as they try to claim a state championship.
And the team believes they are battle tested since they've already been challenged.
"Districts was really tough," said Tyson Richardson. "We had one game that went into extra innings against a really good Pasco team."
Spread out over the course of a week, GRLL will try to work it's way through the bracket and be the representative for Washington in the Little League World Series.
Tanner Sullivan said, "We practice a lot and grind. All of our 13 kids give 100 percent and that's what makes us good."
Colton Hardgrove agreed and added, "It was good that we made it as a team and I feel that we have good teamwork to make us get here."
Guiding these young ballplayers is Nat Roe who says the team deserved this accomplishment and opportunity to play for a state title.
"The state tournament in Little League, there's a lot of paegentry, a lot of things going around. There's a lot of people in the stands. Just watching the guys compete and execute in an atmosphere like that is what I'm looking forward to most. These kids are battle tested. They should be fine in that atmosphere."
Roe says the key will be to play good, smart baseball.
He also expressed gratitude to all the parents, coaches and volunteers from Greater Richland Little League.
The team says they need to give it 100 percent and then just maybe, according to Richardson, "I expect that we'll go to regionals."
Greater Richland received a bye into the 2nd round of the state tournament with their first game scheduled for July 17.