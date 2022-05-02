Pasco native Sebastian Gutierrez signed with the Denver Broncos. He is a 6-6, 300 pound offensive tackle out of Minot State, although he was recruited and played tight end for Pasco High School.
Now that the day has come and gone, Gutierrez says the hardest part of the draft wasn't waiting for his name to be called but keeping a call he received in the 6th round a secret until the draft was over.
"Pretty much what happened," explained Gutierrez, "is I got a call early in the 6th round and what they said is would you like to agree to terms with the Denver Broncos? Then I would just forego the rest of the draft essentially, but for 2 hours, it was hard not to tell anyone what was going on."
Gutierrez will join former Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson in the Mile High City. Growing up in Washington, Gutierrez was a Seahawks fan, watching Wilson.
"That's the guy I watched growing up playing in Seattle," said Gutierrez.
Now, he will have the opportunity to not only earn a spot on the same roster, but perhaps the opportunity to protect him as a left tackle.
"I took the day to be happy, proud, and excited," said Gutierrez, "but it's back to work now. I got a lot to do still."
Rookie Mini Camp starts next weekend as Gutierrez starts his journey, saying his first goal is to make the 53-man roster, and then finding a way to get on the field.