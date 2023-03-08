The 2023 World Baseball Classic got underway yesterday.
In the first action of the tournament Netherlands beat Cuba 4-2 and there are three games Wednsday.
But Tri-Citians could have another team to root for outside of the U.S., as team Nicaragua made it for the first time and features a former Hanford Falcon.
"It's really fun honestly," says outfielder Isaac Benard. "Obviously we get to travel around all over. That's a big plus. The guys are great, always have a lot of fun. It's a whole different style of baseball too, being international. It's a lot different. In little ways, I mean the game's still the same, but in little ways it's different."
Benard's family on his father's side is from Nicaragua and Isaac's been part of the national team for five years, but this is the first time they've made the World Baseball Classic.
The 2014 Hanford grad and former CBC Hawk said, "It's my roots. It's a big deal for them, for everyone in the country. I'm really proud to be able to represent us and hopefully we do a good job. Win a couple games, that'd be great. But yeah, it means a lot."
Benard's mother and her family are from the Tri-Cities, so he says he gets to the area a lot and now he'll have some amazing stories to tell when he faces off against some of his childhood heroes.
Team Nicaragua's first game is against Puerto Rico on Saturday in Miami at 9 a.m. pacific time.
The U.S. plays Saturday night at 6.