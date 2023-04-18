A young Tri-Cities girl is one of, if not the toughest seven-year-old in the country.
Meet Herra Fisher, better known as Herra Rose, The Last Dragon.
"They feel scared of me," Herra said when I asked her how others felt about her wrestling. "I say I'm going to beat you up."
She recently returned from Reno, NV where she won the world championship for her age group and weight.
She's also one of the best wrestlers her age against the boys.
"She kind of picked up the sport really, really fast," said coach Devon Jackson, a professional UFC Fighter under the name The Relentlessly Quick DJ Jackson. "I'd never seen a little wrestler come in and shoot a double leg as good as a college wrestler. Her penetration step was very explosive and I was like, 'Dang. This kid is talented.'"
Herra is coached by Jackson who is developing her ability on the mats to dominate her opponents.
She says she started wrestling because her dad asked her and she said yes.
Herra adds that she loves the different moves she can deploy.
"You can like throw when it's freestyle. Like head and arms and arm throws."
Though just seven, Herra says she hopes wrestling can get her into a good college and even compete for her country.
"The sky's the limit," according to Jackson. "She could probably be one of the youngest athletes to actually go and win a gold medal in the Olympics."
For the short term, Herra's aims are much simpler.
"Make them cry."
Herra's dad says she's now diving into the world of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu where she hopes to have the same level of success.
You can find out more about Herra or follow her on the following social media platforms.
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/herrarosethelastdragon/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@herrarose00
Instagram: http://instagram.com/herrarosethelastdragon
Visit her Linktree for more links, including being able to support her.