Boats on the Columbia River are a common sight during the late spring, but they aren't usually going 160-plus miles an hour.
That's what most of the unlimited hydroplanes were doing in their test session to open the 2023 season.
The river was available for any of the 11 boats that showed up across three classifications.
And nearly everyone got out there to see what they have to offer for the 2023 year.
"First time out for the year. Obviously there's butterflies and just excitement wanting to try everything," said Dustin Echols, the new driver of the U-40 Bucket List Racing boat. "That's about as good a first run as we've ever had and it's feeling pretty good."
Driver of the U-9 Corey Peabody said these test sessions are important.
"With all the restrictions that we have in the tech trucks, you have to be able to get your stuff dialed in so you're close when you show up to that site. If you don't, you don't want to get pinched for something silly that you could have fixed at a test session."
Boats from the unlimited field, Grand Prix, 2.5 liter modified and vintage boats were all part of the season kickoff test session.
There are expected to be 10 unlimiteds in the field when they return in late July for Water Follies and the 57th running for the Columbia Cup.
Here are the top speeds for testing:
U-1, Miss Homestreet, Dylan Runne 163.155
U-9, Beacon Plumbing, Corey Peabody 162.238
U-8, Beacon Electrict, J. Michael Kelly, 162.194
U-91, Goodman Real Estate, Andrew Tate 160.568
U-40, Bucket List Racing, Dustin Echols 159.812
U-21, Lakeridge Paving, Gunnar O'Farrell 155.628
U-11, Legend Yacht Transport, Jamie Nilsen 155.335
U-440, Bucket List Racing, Brent Hall DNS (Tech issues)