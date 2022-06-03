Unlimited and Grand Prix boats were on the Columbia River Friday testing for the upcoming season.
Overcast skies and even a few raindrops were part of the event that was attended by hundreds of people along the shoreline.
One of them was 102-year-old Robert Byrd who started watching boat racing in 1929, and even was on a crew for 25 years.
"It's a sport that's fun. The companionship; everybody is a family."
In terms of speeds, the U-1 Miss Homestreet Bank was the fastest on the water topping 166 miles per hour.
The U-40 Miss Beacon Plumbing was next at just under 165.
"You're seeing the boats run a little bit faster than what we typically would at the end of July," said U-1 driver Jimmy Shane. "The engines are performing a lot better because the air is cooler, more dense so they're more efficient in that way."
The boats and drivers now get ready to head to Guntersville, Ala. for the APBA Gold Cup, and first race of the H1 season.
That takes place June 25th and 26th.
The Columbia Cup and Water Follies event is July 29th through the 31st.