Sunday, Cooper Kupp and the Los Angeles Rams face the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. Eight members of the Kupp family will be at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood supporting Cooper.
It will be Cooper's first Super Bowl. The Yakima product was hurt when the Rams made it to the big game a few years ago. Sunday will also be the first Super Bowl for his parents, Craig and Karin.
Anyone that knows the Kupp family or follows Cooper on social media knows they are a family of faith. Both in the traditional sense; Cooper tweeting after he won the NFL Offensive Player of the Year:
God is good.— Cooper Kupp (@CooperKupp) February 11, 2022
They also show their faith in each other. Craig and Karin electing to forgo the Super Bowl the last time around, betting on their son.
"It's kind of funny," said Craig Kupp. "The Rams made it to the Super Bowl in 2018. Cooper was hurt that year. Karin and I made the decision not to go. I told Coop, 'You're going to get your chance and we want to go when you get your chance.'"
Craig and Karin knew in making that decision that there might not be another opportunity to attend a Super Bowl, but they said they made the right choice.
"We kind of felt like that was the right thing," explained Craig, "and I'm so glad we made the right decision."
The Kupp family will be at SoFi cheering on the oldest of four siblings; Craig and Karin seeing the product of Cooper's determination from a young age.
"Cooper was really unique," said Karin, "in that he found his passion really young and knew what he wanted to do. That's really unique. A lot of kids don't know what they want to do early on. He really honed in and got focused in on football."
Craig seconded the sentiment; noting that while many didn't understand Cooper's goal, it never deterred him from believing that the NFL was attainable. Cooper's path to the Super Bowl started long before many would thins, so this year almost destiny in the making.
"I would tell people, 'his ultimate goal is to play professional football,'" said Craig. "They would look at me funny like don't put your eggs in one basket. I would say don't put all your eggs in this basket, but if that's your dream... That's a big part of this equation. Some people just didn't understand that."
Like many other football fans, Craig partakes in fantasy football and of course he drafts Cooper.
"I've usually taken him with my second pick," explained Craig, "which is maybe in line, maybe a little before where he usually would go."
On Thursday, Cooper Kupp was named the NFL Offensive Player of the Year -- Leading the league in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns this seasom. However, with Cooper's success on the gridiron, Craig said he might not automatically get his son on his fantasy football team come next season.
"No one would say anything and no one was going to jump in front of his dad, but this year in week 6 or 7 that they said 'By the way, Cooper's free next year. You have absolutely no dibs on him."
Despite what Cooper's success means for Craig's fantasy football team next season, the Davis talent looks to cap off this season with a Lombardi trophy.
Coverage between the Rams and Bengals is this Sunday on NBC.