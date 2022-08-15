A local MMA fighter will battle in front of his hometown when CageSport 64 hits Yakima August 27th.
Jorge Alcala, who grew up in the Palm Springs of Washington, started fighting back in 2018.
He says he's a completely different person now that the sport has helped shaped him into a hard worker who's ready for this fight.
"Jose Hernandez is a very tough opponent and there's no better place to do it than back in my hometown where it all started. I'm definitely looking forward to it. I want to show everybody that I can get down to Bantam weight and I believe that if I pick up this win it's going to open up some doors for me down the road for some bigger fights on bigger shows."
Those bigger opportunities could involve the UFC or other MMA bouts with title implications.
Alcala says he excels thanks to his work ethic and the support to his family.
"It's the most real thing you can get. There's two guys and I know this guy is trained and he's going to try to rip my head off and I'm going to try and do the same thing to him. It's the excitement of that. It's always a big question mark because you never know what's going to happen in a fight. On paper one guy is better but that doesn't mean the guy's going to win. Anything can happen in the fight and that's what makes it amazing."
CageSport 64 is August 27th at the SunDome with doors opening at 6, fights beginning at 7.
Alcala's opponent Jose Hernandez is from Wapato, so it's also a homecoming for him.