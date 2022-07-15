It gets a little less hoopla and national coverage compared to its NFL and NBA colleagues, but the Major League Baseball draft takes place Sunday through Tuesday.
Sunday has the first two rounds plus compensation picks. Monday is rounds 3 through 10 and Tuesday is 11 through 20.
One name that could be called on the first day, but if not almost for sure will be Kamiakin alumni Trystan Vrieling.
The former Brave is generally ranked as a 3rd or 4th round pick by ESPN, MLB Pipeline and other experts.
Vrieling has spent the past two years at Gonzaga where he's developed into the No. 2 starting pitcher.
In his senior year at Kamiakin, he was named pitcher of the year helping the school win the MCC.
Next Tuesday, I'll have an interview with Trystan about the experience and what will influence his decision on whether or not sign.
The Mariners hold the No. 21 pick in the 1st round and will make three picks on Sunday.