The saying is age is just a number, and the only number Kennewick grandma Angie Corbin is worried about is the one on the bar.
"I feel more happy and alive now than I ever did in my 20's," said Angie.
Angie's fitness journey started as a wake up call. Plagued by fibromyalgia - a disorder characterized by widespread musculoskeletal pain -- Angie found herself in constant pain and decided to do something about it.
"I have fibromyalgia, spinal problems, and I had migraines," said Angie. "I started by just doing Sit and Be Fit in my living room."
She started eating right and slowly but surely, upgraded her fitness routine to include weight training. Since turning her life around, she says she hopes to inspire others.
"There's a lot of people that have fibromyalgia or disc problems," explained Angie, "and they think that they're done, so it's kind of nice to tell people and help people."
Angie didn't stop there. She challenged herself, and started competing in physique and bodybuilding competitions.
"I was 32 when I did my first show," said Angie. "I got first place and then I was hooked."
She says she has made it her goal not to stop until she reaches pro status.
"So what keeps me going?" says Angie. "Well one, I'm stubborn, and I have a goal and until I reach my goal, I probably won't stop."
Because through hard work and perhaps a little bit of stubbornness, Angie teaches us that you are only as old as you act.
"I got my grand-babies!" said Angie. "I play hard."
And only as strong as you allow yourself to be.
To reach Pro IFBB status, Angie must place first or second in a national bodybuilding competition. She has placed 5th twice, so her quest continues.