The Kennewick Lions upset O'Dea 27-21 in the 3A quarterfinals.
"To drive over there and play a top seed in their home town and get a victory," said head coach Randy Affholter, "it was a big deal. It was a big deal for our kids and for our community too just as much as for our football program."
Now the Lions are focused on heading back to the west side and preparing to face #2 Eastside Catholic. The Lion's defense has been strong all year long, but its their offense that has started to come together. The line is a big reason why. While they have the size, there are some players that are experiencing varsity football for the first time.
"We had to work with those kids," said Affholter, "and make them better as this season goes along."
Now with the size and skills to go along with it, the line have been winning their battles, but as the story usually goes, the big guys don't get the credit they deserve.
"We just show how good we are on the field," said junior lineman Vea Moala. "It doesn't really matter."
"I think we get a pretty decent amount of respect from our players," said junior lineman Ashton Tripp.
Kickoff from Memorial Stadium set for 4:00 Saturday.