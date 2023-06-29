The Kennewick National Youth Baseball 12U team will be traveling to Branson, MO in August for the Cal Ripken world series.
They earned that right winning the regional tournament last year, but Cal Ripken doesn't have a world series for 11U.
This year's championships will have 36 teams competing for the crown.
"It feels really good that we have accomplished our goals and worked hard enough to get to the stage of the Cal Ripken World Series," said player Teague Mehgher. "We feel really accomplished."
As the 12U squad, players come from fifth through seventh grade.
The 12-man roster is an all-star team built from the Kennewick National Youth Baseball organization and coached by Gabe Boruff.
It's a group that's been together for three years.
Player Blake Boruff said, "We come together as a family. We love one another and when we step between those lines we grind. We could be down, but it doesn't matter. We come together and eventually, in that game, we'll win."
You can find out more about this team, including how you can help them, by going to their Facebook page.