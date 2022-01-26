Former Davis Pirate and Eastern Washington Eagle Cooper Kupp is looking to help lead the LA Rams to a Superbowl appearance.
"It was super special just knowing the work Cooper put in," said Cooper's father Craig Kupp, "and seeing where he came from and for it to culminate to that kind of ending and for him to have an impact like that on such a big stage in an important game like that, and continue to advance. As a dad, it makes you pretty proud and you get a few tears in your eyes."
Kupp led the NFL in receiving touchdowns (16), receptions (145), and receiving yards (1,947) for the triple crown in the regular season that lead to his unanimous pro bowl selection -- Becoming just the fourth player in NFL history to lead the league in all three categories.
Cooper's football's career has taken the Kupp family on a wild ride. Last Sunday, Cooper and the Rams took down Tom Brady and Tampa Bay 30-27, where Kupp had a touchdown and a key reception that set up the winning field goal. The Kupp family was there for it all.
"It was kind of a lifetime experience," said Craig. "It looked like Tom Brady was going to do another miracle comeback and to have that flip on a dime, and end the way it did, it was just a lot of tears and hugs and that kind of thing."
Cooper becomes the third generation of NFL players from the Kupp family. Despite Eastern Washington being a predominately Seahawk fan base, Craig said the support of Cooper has been outpouring.
"It's been unbelievable," said Craig. "There're so many people that reach out and are genuinely excited for Cooper. Die-hard Seahawks fans that are now rooting for the Rams that tell me 'I just can't believe I'm doing that but I'm so excited for what Cooper is doing'."
In his post-game press interview, Cooper Kupp was quick to give credit to his team. Craig said that his selfless demeanor had always been a part of his team mindset -- First instilled by his family between grandparents, father, and mother, Karin, who played soccer in college.
"Football is the ultimate team sport," said Craig. "There are 11 guys out there that are pulling their weight. The sad thing is that . Cooper is just aware of that. It's a lot of just the character of who Cooper is that that's where his mind goes after something like that."
The Kupp family is headed back to SoFi Stadium this weekend. The Rams face the 49ers Sunday at 3:30 in the NFC Divisional Championship. The winner advances to the Super Bowl -- Playing the winner of the earlier AFC game between Cincinnati and Kansas City.