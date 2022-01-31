Yakima-native Cooper Kupp and the Los Angeles Rams stamped their ticket to Super Bowl LVI by defeating the San Francisco 49ers 20-17 in the NFC Championship on Sunday. It was the first time in seven games that LA has beaten San Francisco.
Kupp -- to no one's surprise -- was a big part of the win. The Rams rallied from 10 points behind their division rivals. Kupp finished the day with 11 catches for 142 yards and two touchdowns. While his touchdowns were helpful, he also grabbed some key 3rd downs including on the first scoring drive as well as setting up the game winning field goal for teammate and kicker Matt Gay.
It will be the first Super Bowl appearance for Kupp. He missed Super Bowl LIII after suffering a season-ending knee injury earlier in the season.
The Kupp family travels well; supporting Cooper. Cooper's father, Craig was at the game, and said that Cooper knew this team was special before the season even began... given his undeniable chemistry with Matt Stafford.
"The preseason," said Craig, "When Matthew Stafford cam over and the chemistry they were developing really early on and the work they were putting together. They really think a lot alike. They look at the game very similarly. Talking to Cooper in the off-season -- His excitement in his voice. Him just saying this is is a little different this year. We anticipated it to be a big year, but I'm not sure we anticipated it being this big of a year."
The Rams will face the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, February 13th. The Bengals defeated the reigning AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs 27-24 in overtime to make it to the big dance. It's the first time since 1988 since the Bengals have made it to the Super Bowl.
Kickoff between the Rams and Bengals is at 3:30 on NBC.