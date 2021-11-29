The Lions stamped their ticket to the 3A title game with a 14-7 win over Eastside Catholic Saturday in the semi-finals. This was the Lions second win over a Metro League opponent in just as many weeks.
Dayton Davis and Austin Stoddard hooked up for a 96 yard touchdown and then the Kennewick defense did the rest. Simeon Howard had two interceptions, scoring on one while the D held the Crusaders to a single score.
Kennewick made it to the state semi-finals in 2019, but O'Dea knocked them out of the tournament. The Lions returned the favor by beating O'Dea in the quarterfinals in 2021 and now get a second chance at Bellevue although decades later.
The two faced each other in 1983 when Bellevue won a state title when both schools were in the 4A classification. Now 38 years later, the Wolverines and Lions will face each other Saturday at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup. Kick-off set for noon.