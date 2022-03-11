When you join a sports team, you join a family. The Kamiakin track family lost one of their own earlier this month. At 21 years of age, Parker Morgan left long before his time should have come, but his legacy is something that will remain for the star hurdler.
"I think it's difficult because he was so young," said Joyce Donais, Parker's hurdle coach at Kamiakin, "but talking to him a couple weeks ago, he had no regrets."
Doctors diagnosed Parker with a rare and incurable form of bone cancer at 19 years old. He decided to share some of his story on social media that reached tens of thousands of followers on TikTok and Instagram.
"He was everybody's best friend," said Joyce. "I think that's the is the best way to describe him. He was a protector. He was an inspiration to a lot of people."
During his time as a Brave, Morgan helped Kamiakin to a team title, scoring 11 points in his individual events. He was a leader as an athlete.
"Anyone that's feeling down," said friend and former teammate River Gutierrez, "he was there to pick them up."
"He was a hype man," said Cameron Gutierrez, also a friend and former teammate.
Cameron and his wife, River came to town for Parker's funeral on Friday, March 11th.
Kamiakin inducted Parker in the Hall of Fame in February; his dad receiving the plaque while he was FaceTiming from home.
Parker logged his story on TikTok and Instagram; A constant reminder to Live Like Parker.
"He wanted us to live like Parker," said Cameron. "Be happy. Be positive because there's so much negativity in this world."