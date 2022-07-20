The city of Yakima honored native son MarJon Beauchamp at their city council meeting Tuesday night.
The original plan had Beauchamp's grandmother accepting the proclamation, but instead MarJon himself attended the meeting and gave gifts to each of the council members and took photos while giving his thanks to the council and community.
"I just want to be an example for the community and I can't wait to build with you guys and try to do something for the community. That's one thing I feel like I should do; give back. My grandpa set the tone for me. I have to carry on the legacy I feel like."
Beauchamp's grandfather was a stalwart in the Yakima community and has one of the centers named after him.
After the meeting, Beauchamp went to Yakima Valley College where he took pictures and signed autographs for much of the evening for anyone who showed up.
Beauchamp was drafted 24th overall by the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2002 NBA draft.