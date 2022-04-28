Baseball fans around the Tri-Cities probably know about the Martin brothers of Southridge High.
Max and Mason come from baseball lineage. Their grandfather played minor league ball while their father played in college and the independent leagues.
So it's easy to believe their competitive nature started young.
"I grew up picking on him a lot and grew up pegging him with whiffle balls and dunking on him on basketball hoops, you name it," said Mason. "We used to wrestle when we were really, really young. [Now] We're definitely really tight."
While Mason dominated early on, Max was eventually able to compete and win.
He said, "It felt like the Super Bowl. Felt like I won something finally."
These days the competition is still there but it's about pushing the other to be the best they can.
Max noted, "We're always competing and in the offseason we work together. It's good to get that work especially with a professional baseball player. It's awesome."
Mason agrees saying, "He's working really hard on all aspects of his game to become a complete player. That's always been my goal is to become a complete player and I tell him the same thing. You don't just want to keyhole yourself into being able to do only one thing really well. You want to do all aspects of the game really well."
The two brothers talk frequently through text and when Mason calls home to speak with his folks.
And of course they've talked about a possible meetup in the majors.
"I'm interested to see where we can take this thing and we've always had that dream in the back of our mind to maybe one day play together or against each other in the big leagues," said Mason. "We'll see. It's a little ways off because he is six years younger than me but that would obviously be the dream for us."
Max echoed that same sentiment.
"We've definitely thought about that. It would be awesome if we could play on the same team."
Max did say if Mason is called up to the big leagues, regardless of when and where it would be, he and his parents will be going to that game.
That could be soon. The Pittsburgh Pirate minor leaguer is off to a hot start hitting .319 with 4 HR and 4 3B.