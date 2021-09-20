"I played football, but I wasn't a football player. It took me a while to realize that."
Matt Johnson is in his first year as head coach for the Southridge Suns football program. Johnson had been defensive coordinator for the Suns prior, but as a player, his rap sheet is a bit deeper. His time playing safety is where his defensive mind came from.
Johnson went to powerhouse Tumwater High School (WA) before attending Eastern Washington where he won a National Championship with the Eagles. During his time in The Inferno, Johnson tallied 341 career tackles, 17 interceptions, and 6 forced fumbles and was named to multiple All-American teams.
EWU was seen as an underdog, and that's a mindset he now carriers into Southridge, a program that has been struggling.
"We had a chip on our shoulder," said Johnson about his and his brother Zach's mindset at EWU.
After college, Johnson was drafted in the fourth round (112th Overall) of the 2012 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys. Growing up a Cowboys fan, life was good for Johnson.
"It was like a dream come true," said Johnson about that time.
However, the dream was short lived. Injuries plagued Johnson and his career was over before it began. Dealing with the lost potential was something Johnson struggled with.
"All of the sudden," said Johnson, "you're like 'What now?'."
Like many athletes, Johnson tied his success on the football field to his success as a person.
"It's tough," explained Johnson. "As an athlete, the longer you play, you only think of yourself as an athlete."
If an athlete gets injured, they see themselves as a failure; Like they've disappointed anyone who has ever believed in them or helped them along the way.
"After I got hurt," said Johnson. "I didn't want to talk about football for a couple of years."
It took Johnson a while to realize that the only expectations he wasn't living up to as was his own.
"I just kind of felt that I let people down," explained Johnson. "I got drafted in the fourth round and didn't get to do anything for that organization that believed in me and trusted in me. It was more of a personal thing. I felt like I let everyone down. Not that I was a failure, but I kind of thought of it that way."
During his time as a player, his coaches at Tumwater and Easten taught their players to be resilient. It wasn't until after his injury settlement with the Cowboys that Johnson was able to see the bigger picture.
"We talk about this to our kids a lot," said Johnson. "Stuff happens and it's how you respond. I didn't respond the best at the beginning, but I'm responding good now. That's something I can teach these young men."
His dream after playing was to coach, and learned some valuable lessons he carries into his role for the Suns.
"It's great to be able to look back at my experiences," said Johnson, "and use that as a platform as opposed to shying away from it before."
Once Johnson understood the lessons his coaches instilled upon him, he plans to bring what he's learned on and off the field for the next generation of football players.
Johnson has a tall task ahead of him. In the spring season, the Suns didn't win a single game. Coming into Johnson's first season as head coach, the Suns hadn't won a conference game since the 2017 season.
Despite the success as a program, Johnson says he plans on measuring his success as a coach not by wins and losses, but the quality of people his players turn out to be.
"We'll know if I was successful in 20 years from now from what these young men turn into," explained Johnson. "That's what we're trying to instill in these guys."
This interview took place before the Suns stepped foot on the field under Johnson. How have they been doing?
The Suns won their first game in two seasons in week one, and their first Mid-Columbia Conference win since 2017 when they defeated Pasco High School 36-7 last Friday night. Southridge takes on Hanford this Friday (9/24) in an MCC match-up where they look to build on that success.