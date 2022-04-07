Major League Baseball started their season Thursday but the Dust Devils will be waiting until Friday to get going in 2022.
The team will welcome back several players from the 2021 season ... though some only spent a little time ... but there are many more new faces.
One is Braden Olthoff who will get the Opening Day assignment on the mound for the Dust Devils.
"It's my first time in Washington but it's a small town. I'm definitely excited to meet some of the fans and some of the people that are from here."
Angels' No. 4 prospect, according to MLB.com, Kyren Paris got a couple of weeks in the Tri-Cities last season, but this will be his first full season.
"My first impression, I loved it. There's great fans that come out. There's a great community around the team. It was a fun place to play for sure."
Olthoff said he he considers it a great honor to be named the opening day starter and feels that he always wants to face the best he can.
The team says 14 of their players on the initial roster are new to the team entirely.
The first game takes place Friday at 6:35.