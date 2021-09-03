Labor Day weekend marks the return of the Labor Day Spectacular at the Hermiston Raceway.
"We are excited to present the richest short track event in the state of Oregon this Labor Day weekend," said Laci Walden, the marketing president. "This event will provide tourism dollars to the Hermiston area just like it did in 2019."
With three evenings of racing starting Friday, September 3rd, over 150 race teams from the northwest will compete.
Friday: Betterall 100 for Pro Late Model Series along with Hobby stock and Hornets
Saturday: Open Wheel Thunder winged sprint cars and a culmination of the two series, NSRA sprints from the Seattle area and Speed Tour Sprint Car series. Plus -- Speed Tour Modifieds and Wesco Sprint Cars
Sunday: Northwest Super Late Model Series Atomic 125, Ministock, Street Stock, and INEX legend region qualifier
Gates open at 5:00 PM each night with racing starting at 7:00 PM. More than $50,000 will be awarded over the three days of racing. The NSRA sprint car series will also award the Rick Brown Memorial Trophy.
OHA covid protocols will be followed for the safety of all fans, teams, and staff. For more information: www.hermistonspeedway.com