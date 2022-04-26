The NFL Draft starts Thursday and runs through Saturday as football players across the nation hope to hear their name called. Pasco native Sebastian Gutierrez is among them.
"I've always wanted to make it to the NFL," said Gutierrez. "Growing up, my idol was Champ Bailey that was a part of Denver back in the day. Ever since then, my mind has shifted gears as I've switched positions."
Leading up to the draft, Gutierrez says he's been contacted by more than 10 NFL teams. The lineman is a Minot State (D2, NSIC) standout. He is a two-time All Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) selection as well as an AFCA All-American. While he looks the part now, it hasn't always been that way.
Come out of Pasco High School, Gutierrez was smaller than his 6-6, 300 pound current frame. As a Bulldog, he was recruited to play tight end for the Beavers, but after his red-shirt freshman season, made the switch to the offensive line where he found a home as a tackle.
Being a professional football player is something many boys dream of growing up, but it wasn't until college in an exit meeting when the lineman said he really saw the path as a reality.
"It's on you to put in the work," recalled Gutierrez of what his coach said to him, "stay the summer, put in the long hours and you'll make it. Once he told me that, I had it in the back of my mind, and everything I did with a purpose."
Coming from Division 2, the Pasco native hopes to joins the short list of small school players to make it in the league.
"I'm always dedicated," said Gutierrez of what he wants scouts to know about him. "I'm a hard worker. Whatever they need, I'll do it."
He says he wants to defy the odds by succeeding from a small school, and inspire others who might be on the same path.
"It's not impossible," Gutierrez said. "You just have to take advantage of your opportunities, however few they may be."
The 2022 NFL Draft starts Thursday, although Gutierrez said that his talks with teams would potentially put him in the 4th-7th rounds:
Thursday, April 28th: 1st Round
Friday, April 29th: 2nd & 3rd Rounds
Saturday, April 30th: 4th-7th Rounds