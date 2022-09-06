The Professional Bull Riders' Challenger Series is bucking its way back to the Tri-Cities.
Wyatt Rogers, one of this weekend's competitors, says you'll get to see 40 of the best PBR bull riders in the world.
"It's gonna be action packed. Lot of fun. Just a great family time. Lot of just carefree couple hours of an event."
The Tri-Cities Classic is a two-day event held at the Toyota Center on Friday and Saturday.
It debuted last year with Washington native Cody Casper going 3-for-3 atop his rides to take home a victory.
Rogers says it's nice to be able to go to new places and new crowds.
"When you get out on the East Coast or the West coast, rodeo's kind of dying down in some places, so we want to be able to grow it up and get people a chance to experience the sport we love and show them why it's a great sport."
Rogers also says coming out just to see the way these bulls move is unlike anything else you'll see in the world.
The action gets started on Friday at 8:00 p.m.