Yakima Valley begins eighth WCL season with six-game home-stand at County Stadium
YAKIMA, Wash. — For the second straight summer, the Yakima Valley Pippins will open their next season at home against the West Coast League’s reigning champion, the Corvallis Knights.
The Pippins, who finished in second place in the WCL in 2021 behind the Knights, host Corvallis in both teams’ league opener on Friday, June 3, at Yakima County Stadium. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. That three-game series will be followed with a home series against the Pippins’ sibling team, the Walla Walla Sweets, before Yakima Valley plays a nine-game road series against Bend, Ore., Springfield, Ore., and Corvallis.
“We’re very excited about our schedule for next summer, especially after coming off the season we had in 2021,” Pippins general manager Jeff Garretson said. “We’re definitely looking to build on the momentum and culture that was born this past summer.”
The Pippins will host 32 home games, including 27 WCL games and five nonleague games. Yakima Valley will also play Bend, Portland, Springfield, Ridgefield, Kamloops, Kelowna and Wenatchee at home during league play.
2022 also will see all five Canadian teams return to play after the COVID-19 pandemic kept those teams sidelined this past summer. In addition to hosting Kamloops and Kelowna at home, the Pippins will travel to both teams this summer and will visit Victoria and Nanaimo on Vancouver Island. The Springfield Drifters, the league’s newest team, also will debut in 2022.
“As exciting as it was for the 10 U.S.-based teams to get to play this past summer, the absence of the Canadian teams was felt every day,” Garretson said. “Going from 10 teams this summer to 16 next year is going to create a whole new level of excitement for everyone.”
With 16 teams and a 54-game league schedule for each team, the Pippins won’t play Bellingham, Cowlitz or Edmonton this year. The team also won’t face Ridgefield or Portland at those teams’ home parks.
The Pippins’ promotional schedule, and the WCL’s division alignments and playoff format will be announced later, Garretson said.
Season tickets and vouchers are currently on sale at PippinsTickets.com or by calling 509-575-4487, with holiday discounts available through the end of the year. Single-game tickets will go on sale in a few weeks.
The Pippins 2022 schedule (home games in bold):
JUNE: 3-5 — vs. Corvallis; 7-9 — vs. Walla Walla; 10-12 — at Bend; 14-16 — at Springfield; 17-19 — at Corvallis; 20 — vs. CCL Showcase; 21-23 — vs. Bend; 24-26 — vs. Portland; 28-30 — at Walla Walla.
JULY: 1-3 — vs. Springfield; 4-6 — at Kamloops; 8-10 — vs. Ridgefield; 11-13 — vs. Kamloops; 15-17 — at Victoria; 18-20 — at Nanaimo; 21 — CCL Showcase; 22-24 — at Port Angeles; 26-28 — vs. NW Star; 29-31 — vs. Kelowna.
AUGUST: 2-4 — vs. Wenatchee; 5-7 — at Kelowna.