YAKIMA, Wash. — Because of excessive heat coming to the Yakima Valley for the next several days, the Yakima Valley Pippins are pushing back the start times for a three-game weekend series against sibling rival Walla Walla.
The Friday and Saturday games against the Sweets, originally scheduled to begin at 7:05 p.m., will now start at 7:35 p.m. Sunday’s 6:05 start time has been pushed back to 7:05 p.m.
“It’s in the best interest for fans, players, umpires and staff that we push back first pitch for the weekend,” Pippins general manager Jeff Garretson said. “Every minute helps in situations like these.”
The Pippins host Walla Walla in a key three-game series that can drastically shape the first half of West Coast League’s North Division. Currently, the Pippins lead the division with an 8-2 record, and Walla Walla is three games behind in third place at 6-6.
Garretson said a decision on next week’s games, when the Pippins host Port Angeles in a three-game series starting Tuesday, will be made this weekend.