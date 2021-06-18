Following the lead of other sports teams in the state, the Yakima Valley Pippins on Monday will put tickets on sale for all games after June 30 at full capacity.
That span encompasses the team’s final 19 regular-season games, including Celebrate America Night on July 1 — which includes postgame fireworks and souvenir giveaway hats to the first 1,000 fans courtesy of Banner Bank.
“We’re certainly excited about being able to move to larger capacities at The Orchard in a safe and inviting way for all fans,” general manager Jeff Garretson said. “With the governor’s plan to fully open by June 30, if not earlier, we’ll be ready to welcome more Pippins fans back to the ballpark.”
Tickets will be available Monday afternoon at PippinsTickets.com or by calling 509-575-HITS. Fans can purchase tickets for any of those games in person at the stadium box office beginning at noon Saturday.
Seating capacity at Yakima County Stadium is 2,800, not including areas such as the picnic deck, field-side bars and standing room only.
Garretson said the Pippins will recommend the wearing of masks for unvaccinated fans, which is consistent with state guidelines.
Until the June 30 game, pod seating will remain in place for upcoming games at The Orchard, including Saturday’s Celebrate Equality Night, which also features postgame fireworks. The Pippins host the Cascade Collegiate League Showcase squad Saturday through Monday, then host sibling rival Walla Walla next Friday through Sunday.
The Pippins are currently riding an eight-game winning streak, and atop the West Coast League’s North Division with a 7-2 record.