The first game of the Pacific Northwest Christian College Gladiators football season is August 27th.
The school recently added athletics as a way to increase enrollment and help young people, who might not have other options, attend college.
A football team and men's soccer team will begin play this fall with a women's soccer team and cheerleading team coming next school year.
President Robert Nash says they've recruited students from all across Central Washington and Northeast Oregon.
"It's really kind of cool because it's Mid-Columbia's team and we have a lot of really really good talent. We're excited about what is happening here and excited about getting the season underway."
He says the students decided on being named the Gladiators because they feel like, as a new school, they're the underdogs going into battle.
Nash says the school added sports to enhance their mission in creating young men and women who are ready to succeed and serve in life.
"For us, we want to provide a good community here. Courageous faith, foundational integrity, genuine care, sacrificial generosity and what we want to try and do is create a community where kids feel welcome and a part of something, part of a community. If you ask the kids that are already here, they'll tell you that they really feel part of a community."
The football season starts on the road, but they will play their home games at Lampson Stadium in Kennewick.
Details about the school and program are on their website.
Gladiators Schedule:
8/27/22 @ Lewis and Clark Valley
9/3/22 vs. Christian Community College
9/11/22 @ Whitworth University JV
9/17/22 vs. Lewis and Clark Valley
9/24/22 vs. Pacific University
10/2/22 @ George Fox University
10/8/22 Bye
10/15/22 @ Pac West Academy
10/22/22 @ Christian Community College
10/29/22 vs. Pac West Academy