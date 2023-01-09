Prosser alum Kirby Moore was named the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at the University of Missouri over the weekend.
He comes from Fresno State where he was also the offensive coordinator.
His brother Kellen is the offensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys with both playing for their dad Tom who had an .860 winning percentage as a high school coach, largely at Prosser.
Missouri is scheduled to play Eastern Washington in 2023.
You can see a full press release from Mizzou here: https://mutigers.com/news/2023/1/5/football-tabs-kirby-moore-as-offensive-coordinator-quarterbacks-coach.aspx
And the welcome press conference here: https://mutigers.com/news/2023/1/7/football-press-conference-jan-7-2023.aspx