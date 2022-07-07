"We hit dingers," That's Richland National Little League's Henry Shaw describing what makes their team so good. "We have a really good defense. Nothing gets past us. And number three is our pitching"
Easton Lisenbey agrees, but added, "We're able to steal bases well. We can even get infield base hits, doubles because of speed. It's very crucial to how we play."
The Richland 11U baseball team will be heading over to Federal Way next weekend to play in the Little League state championships.
The players are of course excited, but also going with a lot of confidence.
"It feels awesome that we're back again," said Colten Lusk. "I think we have really good shot at winning it this year."
Mason Shinkoethe said, "It feels great. I think we have a lot of confidence going into state and we can go win it."
And they even get to have some fun off the diamond according to Lusk who says some of the team will use the opportunity to go camping.
Coach Sheldon Weddle says this group went to state last year as 10-year-olds, so they're experienced.
"I want them to enjoy the experience, but I think each kid on this team and each of the coaches and families; we're going over there with a purpose. We want to do well, we've worked really hard. We feel like we can make a run at it and make some waves over there at state this year."
Richland National will represent District 12 which is composed of the Tri-City area up to Yakima and Selah.
The state tournament begins on July 16th and the team says they hope to surpass last year's state run.