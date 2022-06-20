The Richland Regatta returns to the Columbia River just off Howard Amon Park June 25-27 for three days of racing fun.
The event will feature a dozen classes of boats all vying to be the fastest on the river.
It's expected to provide a stiff challenge for the drivers.
Marissa Bartels, who drives the S-11 boat, says, "Richland water is rough. The Columbia is hard to go on. On that course the water changes direction multiple times. On both turns, the water is going two different ways. It's kind of dangerous but we make it work."
Driver of the S-5, Mike Jarvis agreed, but noted, "It's ideal for not only the fans experience but also the racers. Coming along Howard Amon Park it's just a beautiful place to race right along the beach where we can beach bum runs, wave at the fans."
The Northwest Powerboat Association is also looking for more volunteers. If interested, there's a special meeting on Wednesday at 6:00 pm at the north end of Howard Amon Park.
SWX will be there this weekend as well. If you can't make it to the races, tune in from 2-5 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
We will be simulcast on KNDU Saturday from 3-5.