DeSales is known for its powerhouse baseball program. The Irish are now looking for a 20th state title, but 2014 is the last year they've worn that crown. This year's squad is looking to change that.
"DeSales has been a winning program," said Keith Woelber. "Kim Cox was the coach here for those previous numbers up there. I'm just trying to follow in his footsteps; build it back to where it's been."
Woelber is in his fourth year and third season with the program. The former Kennewick Lion says its the players hard work that gotten them to this point. The team is ranked #1 in 1B heading into regional play this weekend. They are three wins away from their goal.
"My dad won a couple state championships here," said senior catcher and pitcher Ryan Chase, "so that would be cool to carry on the family legacy."
More than continuing the school legacy, for many, it's a family legacy.
"It would be special," said junior shortstop Joseph Baffney. "My dad did it. My uncle did it here. Just keep it in the family I guess."
This Saturday at 10 AM, the Fighting Irish face #8 Odessa at Borleske in a loser out game. A win there would put them in the semifinals, playing the winner of #5 Liberty Christian or #4 Crosspoint.
The state championship game for 1B takes place Saturday, May 28th at 4:00 at Ridgefield Complex.