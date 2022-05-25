Last week, two brothers from Richland celebrated their next step in their athletic careers.
Elijah Rodriguez is headed to headed to Eastern Washington, and younger brother Vincent Rodriguez drafted by the Tri-City Americans. While the athletes are happy to be playing at an elite level, the whole family is excited that it will be close to home.
"They're super thankful for us being in state," said Elijah about their family. "You get like such a high level sports so close to home him at home. So I mean it's so hard to beat that."
While they play separate sports, the brothers inspire each other and have a front row seat to see the next step and the others journey.
"I've seen him from a young age," said Vincent of his brother, "all the way until now. He's put in plenty of work to get to the next level, and I'm really happy to see that he's gone all the way here and now moving forward."
Elijah heading to Cheney hoping to make some noise in the coming years on the inferno, and Vincent -- looking to make a name for himself in the WHL.