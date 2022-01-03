The Tri-City Rush Professional Indoor Football Organization announced its final round of 2022 tryouts on Saturday, February 12th at the Elite Athletics Training Facility in Kennewick, Washington. Tryouts will take place from 11-2 pm.
“I am excited to see what everyone can do,” said Head Coach Brandon Tate. “We have athletes traveling in and high profile local athletes that are going to get their chance to show why they deserve a spot on our limited training camp roster.”
Tryouts will be a combine style format. Drills will include the 40-yard dash, short shuttle, and L drill. Athletes will also perform in individual position drills, group position drills, team drills and intense 1v1 battles. Tryouts will be performed on field turf so bring the appropriate cleats.
As defending AWFC Champions, the Tri-City Rush are looking to add more bodies to their already competitive training camp roster.
Pre-registration is available for $50 while on-site registration will be available for $70. Participants will receive a Tri-City Rush tryout t-shirt and a chance to get signed into Rush Training Camp where they will further pursue their goal of reaching the final roster.
Pre-Registration has already opened at: www.trycityrush.com/tryouts
For more information you can reach the rush at info@tricityrush.com. HERE is a look at the upcoming season schedule.