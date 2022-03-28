The Tri-City Rush won their home opener 51-13 over the Oregon High Desert Storm. That moves the defending AWFC champions to 2-0 on the season.
Around 500-1,000 fans come to Tri-City Rush home games at the Hapo Center and the team spent the off-season not only looking for a new quarterback, but strategizing how to make the game day environment better.
"Off the field the big thing was getting new turf down to make it a better viewing experience for the fans," explained Rush GM and Defensive Coordinator Danny Engel, "safer experience for the players, and really just a whole other level of class to the organization."
They have added entertainment, swag, and pre-game festivities. The improvements seem to be working.
"Way better this year," said Rush fans Debbie Witt and Norman Roff. "It's phenomenal. It's really organized and a good program."
Of course the arena experience allows you to get up and close with the players but it's now filled with high energy of not only the game but with the extra entertainment, during the game and now at halftime.
