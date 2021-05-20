The Tri-City Rush indoor football team is hard at work getting the Hapo Center ready for their first home game next Saturday.
The American West Football Conference postponed Washington and Oregon home games due to Covid restrictions. The Rush were originally to play May 15th, but they now have time to prep their play-field: laying out the turf, getting the banners hung and setting up the walls takes a lot of effort.
It seemed like everyone was lending a hand from front office personnel, to grounds crew, even the players were helping out! Rush Offensive lineman Josh Davis says he is thankful to the community that has helped bring it all together.
"Right now we're just setting up the turf," said Davis. "How I call it we're setting up the stage, because we're about to put on a show for these guys. We got part of the team here right now setting up, the whole team we just all need to be here. the community, i love what the community is doing, helping us out right now. I know for a fact by next week, I'll say by Thursday we'll be done. we'll be ready to step on that field by next Saturday."
Individual game tickets are available for purchase on the Rush website.