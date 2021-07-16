The Tri-City Rush return to the Hapo Center this Saturday for the first of their final four home games to end the season:
Saturday, July17: vs. Oregon High Desert Storm
Saturday, July 31: vs. Idaho Horsemen
Saturday, August 7: vs. Yakima Canines
Saturday, August 14: vs. Idaho Horsemen
After three straight road games, the Rush have a four game push heading into the end of the season. In those games, the Rush went 1-2. This weekend marks their third match-up with the Oregon High Desert Storm this season, each chalking a win at their home stadiums.
The final four games of the season will be pertinent to making a playoff push and possibly claiming that top seed. Here are the current standing for the American West Football Conference:
Keithon Flemming did not suit up in the 3 point loss two weeks ago at the Storm's house. The running back and captain was responsible for 2 touchdowns in their first matchup, when they won 58-19 back on June 12th at the Hapo Center.
With four games left in the season and the possibility of winning a championship in their inaugural year, Flemming talks about what a championship could mean for the longevity of the rush organization in the Tri-Cities community.
"It will be really big for the community," said Flemming. "You know, I see parallels between the Fever in 2005 when they were a new team and they won a championship and how much that helped the organization longevity-wise. I'd like to see this thing 5-10 years out, so I think winning the championship is important."
The Rush host the Oregon High Desert Storm Saturday, July 17th with an 8:00 PM kickoff. For more information or tickets, visit the Rush website.