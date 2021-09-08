In what was a game of the ages as the Tri-City Rush defeated the Idaho Horsemen 36-27 on Saturday at the 2021 AWFC Championship Game, winning their first ever Championship for the franchise in the first year of existence.
The game was a dog fight starting of early with two touchdown passes from Rush Quarterback Les Obie to Wide Receiver Dashun Salgoado Jr. But Idaho kept fighting and held a 4 point lead in the fourth quarter. After stalling on offense the Rush had there backs to the wall and did not want to go down by two scores. Line-backer AJ Smiley then proceeded to scoop up his first interception of the game giving the Rush a chance to take the lead.
Rush Quarterback Les Obie connected with receiver DeShon Williams on a double move that ended in the endzone 35 yards later. The Rush made the two point conversion and took the lead in the 4th quarter. 22-19. The following possession Defensive end Zeus Jackson made a big hit on the Idaho quarterback forcing a fumble in the end zone that was recovered by defensive end Dallon Grinder.
With the lead 29-19 and 4 minutes left in the game the Horsemen went to work fast scoring and going for two making the game 29-27. On the next series the Rush were able to reach the Horsemen's 1 yard line but were stopped 4 plays in a row and turned the ball over back to the Horsemen. The Horsemen started driving down the field and looked like they would capture the lead but line backer AJ Smiley had other plans scoring his second interception of the game on a Horsemen pass near the end zone.
After getting 0 yards on first down and with under 2 minutes to play. Quarterback Les Obie executed a perfectly designed read option and scampered down the field for a 40 yard touchdown. The extra point was again good by kicker Riley Brown and the Rush took the lead 36-27. Idaho tried to make the game close but turned the ball over on downs on the Rush 7 yard line. The Rush then ran out the clock and took the win at the 2021 AWFC Championship.