The Tri-City Rush Professional Indoor Football Organization will be partnering with with Russell Wilson NFL FLAG.
This comes off the back of NFL FLAG’s expansion outside of Western Washington, with the launch of a new Russell Wilson NFL FLAG league in Kennewick, WA.
Registration closes at the end of the month to enroll for the league in the Tri-Cities.
Flag football is one of the fastest growing sports in the United States, with regular participation of more than 3 million youth and adults each year.
With more than 1,600 locally operated leagues and over 500,000 youth athletes across all 50 states, NFL FLAG is a fun and accessible non-contact sport for youth ages 4-14.
The Rush join Russell Wilson and NFL FLAG in their effort to improve access to flag football for boys and girls in Washington and across the U.S.
Rush players will be at games and featuring teams at halftime of their games. The Rush are the reigning AWFC champions.
"We want to support the development and promotion of youth football in the community," said Rush General Manager Danny Engel.
For more information on the league, visit www.RussellWilsonNFLFLAG.com.