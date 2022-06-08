After two years off because of COVID, the See3Slam 3-on-3 basketball tournament returns in July.
Put on the by the Sunrise Rotary, it was started as an event they could use to fundraise that the Tri-Cities didn't already have.
Coordinator Terry Marie Fleischman says it's great to be back with the event she felt was gaining momentum.
"Bringing it back is helping the community come back and have a really good time with something I think they've been missing. I think the community is ready to come out and play. Not only basketball, but everything. We're looking forward to a really good summer."
The 2019 event had more than 270 teams compete.
The money raised helps a charity that sends optometrists to Africa to perform eye surgeries for those in need.
"For every $50 that is paid by an athlete in their registration, they're giving an individual sight. If you pay $150 for your registration fee, you've just given three people the opportunity to see again."
Information on the tournament can be found at See3Slam.com.
There are divisions for all ages from 1st grade to seniors citizens. registration is due by the end of June.