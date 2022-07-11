The See3Slam 3-on-3 basketball tournament returned to the streets of Richland over the weekend.
19 teams across all ages and skill levels were crowned in an event put on by sunrise rotary to help restore vision to those in need.
The Gritty Hitterz won the 7th and 8th grade girls division.
The team, Shannon, McKenna, Jordan, Angelina, June and Bella said they were "really happy" and they had "a lot of fun." They also were appreciative to spend time with their friends and winning.
The team, which was named after a few choices were rejected and inspired by a dance move went undefeated during the weekend.
There were also some players who appreciated the reason for the tournament, the chance to give back.
"I think it was fun and it's a good cause," said John Simpson whose team, the Tar Heels, won their division. "The See3Slam, as far as doing the surgeries for glaucoma in other countries. I think it's a great cause and I'm glad we did it. It was fun."
The See3Slam was back for the first time since 2019 after losing two years due to the pandemic.