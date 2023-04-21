The state budget, that has been approved by both the Washington Senate and House, includes money to improve various baseball stadiums around the state.
The budget, which passed unanimously in both chambers, has a provision for funding to be directed to a public stadium authority.
Any unused or unneeded funding will be put into a youth athletic facility account.
The Seattle Times is reporting that public stadium funding is coming from that youth facility account initially.
Some of the stadiums that will receive assistance to upgrade their facilities are $3,000,000 for the city of Pasco for Gesa Stadium. $525,000 is going to Yakima County for Yakima County Stadium and the same amount to the city of Walla Walla for Borleske Stadium.
Spokane will be getting $5,800,000 for Avista Stadium, and the largest amount is going to the city of Everett.
Other stadiums getting funding are Joe Martin in Bellingham, Civic Field in Port Angeles, Ridgefield Outdoor Complex in Ridgefield, Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, David Story Field in Longview, and Paul Thomas Sr. Field in Wenatchee.