Strong Racing out of Tri-Cities, WA announced that their U-9 boat suffered extensive damage at Madison and will not be able to race for the remainder of the 2022 season.
The team said they will take the hull of the U-8, the Miss Tri-Cities boat driven by J. Michael Kelly, and renumber it to the U-9 and call it Lynx Healthcare presents Miss Tri-Cities during the Columbia Cup in late July. It will be called Lynx Healthcare presents Boitano Homes for Seafair in early August.
Kelly will remain the driver of the boat for the rest of the season.
Owner Darrell Strong said, "The team is energized to focus our resources on one boat with the goal of winning all three remaining races."