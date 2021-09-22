The saying is it's not how you start but how you finish, but after Strong Racing went one and two at the first H-1 Unlimited race, it would be a tough act to follow.
At the final race of the season in San Diego, Miss Tri-Cities took first and Pinnacle Peak Consulting took third at Bayfair.
Miss Tri-Cities driver J. Michael Kelly won the National Driver Championship for this racing season. Corey Peabody, driver of Pinnacle Peak and the 2021 Columbia Cup winner, took third in both boat the driver National Points Standing this season.
Strong Racing is looking for local sponsors for next racing season. To inquire, contack Jim Simpson at jim@torquemedia.com.
FINAL NATIONAL STANDINGS (DRIVERS)
1, J. Michael Kelly, Bonney Lake, Washington, 5605; 2, Jimmy Shane, Covington, Washington, 5425; 3, Corey Peabody, Kent, Washington, 4217; 4, Andrew Tate, Canton, Michigan, 3380; 5, Dave Villwock, Monroe, Washington, 3199; 6, Jamie Nilsen, Gig Harbor, Washington, 2667; 7, Jeff Bernard, Kent, Washington, 1029; 8, Jimmy King, Memphis, Michigan, 790; Dustin Echols, Monroe, Washington, 649.
FINAL NATIONAL STANDINGS (BOATS)
1, Miss HomeStreet, 6454; 2, Miss Tri-Cities, 5605; 3, Pinnacle Peak Consulting, 4273, 4, Graham Trucking, 3380; 5, Miss Beacon Plumbing, 3199;6, J&D’s, 2667; 7, Griggs presents Miss Ace Hardware, 790; 8, Bucket List Racing, 649.