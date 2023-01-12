Summer Yates, a former Chiawana Riverhawk and UW soccer star, was drafted by the Orlando Pride in the 4th round of the 2023 National Women's Soccer League, NWSL, draft Thursday.
Though admittedly going later than was expected, it does have one big draw for Yates.
"One of the players I idolized my whole life, Marta, she plays there. I'm so excited to play with her and learn from all those great players that play in Orlando. I'm super excited.
Originally projected to be in the 1st round, or the early 2nd round, Yates fell into the final round.
She says that's something that is motivating, but doesn't get her overly upset.
"I didn't really care when I went, I just knew I wanted to go and prove myself. That's what I hope to do at the next level. Doesn't matter if I'm a 30-something pick or 1st pick overall. No matter what I'm going to prove myself, hopefully make Tri-Cities proud."
The 2023 schedule has not been released, but preseason training camp begins in late January or early February.